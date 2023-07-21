The Special Response Team within the Langley RCMP announced the seizure of $618,000 in drugs, as well as a vehicle, jewelry and cash. The seizure was made July 19, 2023. (Langley RCMP)

Police find $618K worth of drugs on Lower Mainland acreage

Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Wednesday, July 19

Langley’s RCMP have seized $618,0000 in drugs, including THC gummies and other products, cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, and mushrooms in a suburban neighbourhood.

The Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Wednesday, July 19, at a cannabis manufacturing lab.

Staff Sgt. Bal Sidhu said the property is an acreage.

“It’s a rental,” he explained.

In addition to the $618,000 in drugs, the police seized $5,000 in cash, $40,000 worth of jewelry, and a vehicle.

Also found at the property were one machete, five hunting knives, one tactical ax, and a Byrna pistol. Sidhu explained that the Byrna fires larger pellets than an air-soft-type gun, and fires them faster.

The seizure was announced Friday, and the investigation is continuing. The THC products were part of the seizure, because they were being produced without licensing.

“It’s illegal to manufacture it without a licence,” Sidhu said.

