Police find drugs, 20 people at Vernon problem premise

Police officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on a residence in the 2800-block of 35th Street early Tuesday evening to execute a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant. Upon entry, police searched the residence and seized what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. As well, police located and seized drug paraphernalia which included scales and packaging, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. At the time of the warrant execution, police located a total of 20 individuals at the residence.

“This residence, which was recently identified as a priority problem premise, generated numerous calls for the police over a short period of time,” said Corporal Dan Pollock of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “While it is not unusual to locate numerous people at a residence, to find 20 people was taxing on police resources to identify and process each individual. The investigation and execution of this search warrant is a great example of team work by all of our frontline members and plain clothes units.”

The investigation continues as police work to collect further evidence. A 30-year-old North Okanagan woman was arrested and released from policy custody on a future court date for charges relating to drug trafficking.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community. If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Vernon North Okanagan area, please contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

