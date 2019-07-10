Police find drugs, 20 people at Vernon problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

A “problem premise,” turned up drugs, cash and 20 individuals.

Police officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on a residence in the 2800-block of 35th Street early Tuesday evening to execute a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant. Upon entry, police searched the residence and seized what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. As well, police located and seized drug paraphernalia which included scales and packaging, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. At the time of the warrant execution, police located a total of 20 individuals at the residence.

READ MORE: Police make arrest at Vernon home

“This residence, which was recently identified as a priority problem premise, generated numerous calls for the police over a short period of time,” said Corporal Dan Pollock of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit. “While it is not unusual to locate numerous people at a residence, to find 20 people was taxing on police resources to identify and process each individual. The investigation and execution of this search warrant is a great example of team work by all of our frontline members and plain clothes units.”

The investigation continues as police work to collect further evidence. A 30-year-old North Okanagan woman was arrested and released from policy custody on a future court date for charges relating to drug trafficking.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community. If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Vernon North Okanagan area, please contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Car fire threatens Vernon home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

Just Posted

Police find drugs, 20 people at Vernon problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Vernon history in pictures

Horse racing dates back to 1885 at the Kin Race Track, which saw the historic grandstands demolished recently

Car fire threatens Vernon home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

Gardener plants roots in Vernon

A GARDENER’S DIARY: 14 years and so many varieties

Former circus performer goes “off grid” in Lumby

Barefoot Sanctuary is an off-grid circus arts and yoga centre located in Lumby

Vavenby closure will help Adams Lake mill in Shuswap stay alive

Interfor gets support from Salmon Arm, Chase councils for Canfor timber transfer

Suspect in stolen powerboat found doing circles off public Shuswap beach

33-year-old Penticton man faces charges after being tracked down by friend of boat owner

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Most Read