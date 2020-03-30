Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers amid COVID-19

Sirens blared past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday night around 7 p.m., and a hand full of nurses in full gear rushed towards the sliding doors of the Emergency Room, but there was no emergency.
Police cruisers, fire trucks and emergency responding vehicles drove past the hospital March 29 in solidarity with the VJH health-care workers and front line responders to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s for us,” one nurse was heard saying.
Vernonites also helped make some noise too.
Dozens of residents lined the streets with noise makers and kitchen paraphernalia and clanged, hooted and hollered in support of Vernon’s nurses, doctors and emergency responders.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.