Fire trucks and police cruisers drove past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital March 29, 2020, lights and sirens blaring, in support of health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook)

Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers amid COVID-19

Sirens blaring and pots clanging, residents and emergency responders cheer on nurses, doctors

Sirens blared past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday night around 7 p.m., and a hand full of nurses in full gear rushed towards the sliding doors of the Emergency Room, but there was no emergency.

Police cruisers, fire trucks and emergency responding vehicles drove past the hospital March 29 in solidarity with the VJH health-care workers and front line responders to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s for us,” one nurse was heard saying.

Vernonites also helped make some noise too.

Dozens of residents lined the streets with noise makers and kitchen paraphernalia and clanged, hooted and hollered in support of Vernon’s nurses, doctors and emergency responders.

READ MORE: WATCH: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

READ MORE: First responders continue to rally in support of health care workers in Kelowna

Coronavirus

