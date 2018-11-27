(Photo submitted)

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

With the holiday season arriving soon, Vernon RCMP would like to remind the motoring public that they can expect to see police out in force looking for impaired drivers throughout the holiday season and into the New Year.

For the month of December and beyond, RCMP, the North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit will be out conducting enhanced enforcement and CounterAttack road checks looking for impaired drivers throughout the North Okanagan.

Dec. 1 also marks the start of the provincial, month-long CounterAttack impaired driving campaign which includes the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and a one-day provincial blitz when motorists can expect to see a heightened police presence in many areas of the province targeting impaired drivers.

“If your holiday festivities include alcohol or drugs, please arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit or use a Holiday driving service where available. Let’s all do our part for a safe holiday season and drive sober,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

Impaired driving is an entirely preventable cause of death and injuries, with immense costs and devastating effects on our communities. The number of people killed in impaired-related crashes each year has significantly dropped with 40 years of Counterattack, but impaired driving remains a top contributing factor in B.C.

“There’s no excuse to drive while impaired. Celebrate responsibly, leave your wheels at home.”

