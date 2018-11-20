Police in Northern B.C. search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

RCMP in Terrace are urging the driver to come forward

Police are forensically examining a trailer associated with the pickup believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run of a Terrace man last weekend.

Police have now determined the vehicle involved is a 2011-2016 Ford F350 pickup with damage to the passenger side, including the mirror.

The investigation has intensified as additional investigators have been brought into Terrace to assist RCMP to track down the driver responsible for the fatality.

RELATED: Terrace RCMP seek witnesses to fatal hit and run

RCMP is urging the driver and/or their legal counsel to come forward. They believe the driver is not acting alone.

Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), quoting file 2018-11029.

Police have not released the name of the deceased, but friends have confirmed Terrace resident Cameron Kerr, 30, was struck and killed on Hwy 16 last weekend.

His body was discovered in a ditch on the north side of Hwy 16, approximately four kilometres west of Terrace, on Nov. 18.

Kerr was walking east on Hwy 16 on the westbound shoulder, facing traffic. It’s believed the pickup struck him between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m on Sunday. Friends say Kerr was attending the wake of one of his close friends in New Remo. Having consumed alcohol he chose to walk home.

Kerr used to play for the Terrace River Kings, was an active member of the paddling community and was known for his love of the outdoors.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted
Next story
Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

Just Posted

Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Okanagan runners-up stun Port Coquitlam school to wrap up preliminary round in Burnaby

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

UPDATE: Resolution found for North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

The trial begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

Car accident caused power outage in Spallumcheen Monday

According to B.C. Hydro, 2915 people lost power in the area following a vehicle accident.

Vernon’s 25th Annual Light Up Saturday

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon

VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Festival lights up the Okanagan

Hanukkah celebrations planned for Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Oliver

Horsey Ladies event goes off without a hitch

Caravan Farm Theatre, Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue and Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge benefit

Vernon chamber seeks Top 20 Under 40 nominations

Fourth annual recognition awards to be handed out in Vernon in early 2019

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

Vernon CMHA branch creates community educator role

Naaz Grewal brings extensive and personal experience to newly created post in Vernon

Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

“While the rest of the world is embracing this transportation revolution, B.C. is only now staggering slowly toward legislation on a business model that’s been mainstreamed for over a decade in other jurisdictions.”

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Kelowna Mounties investigate shot fired in downtown-area home

One person was taken to hospital following the incident in Kelowna

Most Read