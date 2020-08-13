Cst. Janice March of the Summerland RCMP detachment shows a ticket she is handing out to youths at the Summerland Skatepark under the Positive Ticketing Campaign. The campaign is being done by the RCMP and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. (Contributed)

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

The Summerland RCMP, along with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society started their Positive Ticketing Campaign in Summerland on Sunday, Aug. 9.

That day, Cst. Janice March of the Summerland RCMP and members of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society were at the Summerland Skatepark, handing out tickets to youths.

READ ALSO: BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

“We are going around Summerland looking around for youth that are actually doing good things, whether it is wearing their helmets, following social distancing, which is a newer thing in Summerland and all over I guess, and just being kind and helping people around town. Maybe it is wearing their life jackets when they get off their boat, practicing safety on the roads and streets here in Summerland and we are rewarding them all with positive tickets. And positive tickets are a little coupon for free ice cream or drinks from local businesses in Summerland,” March said

The program has been running in Penticton since 2016, and this year has expanded to Summerland. This is a community outreach and awareness program organized by the brain injury society.

It helps reward safe and positive behaviour so youth can recognize the need to protect their brain. It also gives a positive experience with the RCMP.

The program is supported by local businesses which donate the summer treats that accompany the tickets.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products
Next story
Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Just Posted

Vernon chamber encouraged by direction of cultural centre planning

The chamber endorsed the local advisory committee’s recommendations on next steps

Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Dimitri Lascaris, federal leadership candidate, coming to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna

BC Burn Fund benefits from Vernon firefighters

More than $5,000 raised at 2019 R.F. Brett Memorial Golf Tournament

Coldstream’s Verbeeck continues dual slalom dominance with win at Kicking Horse

Bas van Steenbergen also earned his second victory of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

Most Read