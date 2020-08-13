Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Cst. Janice March of the Summerland RCMP detachment shows a ticket she is handing out to youths at the Summerland Skatepark under the Positive Ticketing Campaign. The campaign is being done by the RCMP and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society. (Contributed)

The Summerland RCMP, along with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society started their Positive Ticketing Campaign in Summerland on Sunday, Aug. 9.

That day, Cst. Janice March of the Summerland RCMP and members of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society were at the Summerland Skatepark, handing out tickets to youths.

“We are going around Summerland looking around for youth that are actually doing good things, whether it is wearing their helmets, following social distancing, which is a newer thing in Summerland and all over I guess, and just being kind and helping people around town. Maybe it is wearing their life jackets when they get off their boat, practicing safety on the roads and streets here in Summerland and we are rewarding them all with positive tickets. And positive tickets are a little coupon for free ice cream or drinks from local businesses in Summerland,” March said

The program has been running in Penticton since 2016, and this year has expanded to Summerland. This is a community outreach and awareness program organized by the brain injury society.

It helps reward safe and positive behaviour so youth can recognize the need to protect their brain. It also gives a positive experience with the RCMP.

The program is supported by local businesses which donate the summer treats that accompany the tickets.

