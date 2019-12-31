Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Motorists warned they may expect delays due to congestion

UPDATE: 11:04 p.m.

Drive BC said motorists can expect delays after the bridge was closed temporarily due to a police incident.

OPEN – #BCHwy97 at WR Bennett Bridge #Kelowna after a police incident. Expect delays due to congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 1, 2020

ORIGINAL:

The William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna was closed in both directions Tuesday night due to a police incident.

First reports came in at around 10:19 p.m.

AIM Roads said there is no estimated time of re-opening.

More information to come.