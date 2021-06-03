Police incident closes Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Police say a ‘distraught man’ barricaded himself inside a unit of an apartment building

The area is now open for traffic, but police are still in the area of Gordon Drive near Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive was closed earlier in the morning on Thursday (June 3).

Kelowna RCMP said officers were at the 1000-block of Harvey Avenue assisting Kelowna Fire Department crews for a report of a fire in a building in the area.

Firefighters reported they located a distraught man inside with injuries. He had barricaded himself in a unit of the building.

The area was cordoned off earlier so first responders can have space to safely deal with the situation.

Crews helped the building’s residents evacuate, with the City of Kelowna providing temporary shelter.

The road is now open again and drivers and pedestrians can now travel through the area.

Kelowna RCMP said more details will be released as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.