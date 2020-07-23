Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an incident on Westkal Road in Coldstream July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Police incident in Coldstream
More to come: RCMP vehicles spotted at intersection near Kal Beach for reports of an alleged assault
Several police vehicles are responding to an alleged assault in Coldstream Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses reported at least three vehicles were seen on Westkal Road near Kalamalka Road near a popular beach around 4:30 p.m., July 23.
The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information.
More to come.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here