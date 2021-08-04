Police incident near rail trail in Kelowna

Officers spotted with their rifles drawn at Kelowna Mini this morning, witnesses say two arrested

RCMP at the Kelowna Mini dealership on Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Several police cruisers were spotted near the Okanagan Rail Trail beside a Kelowna car dealership on Enterprise Way this morning.

Officers were at the Kelowna Mini dealership just before 8:30 a.m. Mounties had their rifles drawn and one woman who worked at the dealership said RCMP had the area locked down.

A witness reported seeing officers arrest two men near the base of the rail trail, putting them both into separate cars.

An officer on scene told the Capital News they were responding to a “brief incident” but refused to comment beyond that.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers had left the dealership.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

