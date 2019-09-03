Police incident: Traffic at a crawl outside Vernon hospital

Traffic has come to a crawl around 32nd Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon.
Two police cars have blocked the right lane just outside the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
More information will come as it becomes available.
More information to come as it becomes available
Traffic has come to a crawl around 32nd Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon.
Two police cars have blocked the right lane just outside the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
More information will come as it becomes available.
RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more
Kacey Gulbransen, 2, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer
Health authority says, despite rumours, there are no plans to move to Vernon hospital
Courtney Dye, Ashley Flood-Robbins and Trevor Robbins help Kamloops squad go 7-0 in division
A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale
Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract
Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker
Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland
Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting
Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre
Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014
Move comes as kids go back to school
Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Tuesday
Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.
Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.
Schools existed in Garnet Valley, Meadow Valley, Prairie Valley, Trout Creek and Summerland
Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7
Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed
Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-to-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June
Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for