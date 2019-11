Reports of a possible shooting

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

Neighbours are reporting five shots in an alleged drive-by shooting.

A neighbour was out raking leaves when he heard popping. His truck was hit with a bullet.

ORIGINAL:

A police incident is unfolding at the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.

There are reports that a shooting occurred.

A VMS reporter is en route and more information will come when it becomes available.

