Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say. (Photo: Facebook/Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran)

Crime

Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.

Police say 58-year-old employee of temple in Surrey has been arrested

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at a Sikh temple in B.C.

Surrey RCMP they are investigating a May 4 report of a sex assault at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, located in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit identified a suspect who was arrested on May 5. Police say the 58-year-old man, who is an employee at the temple, has been released on conditions, including no contact with the victim and not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16-year-old without another adult present.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Police are asking for anyone with additional information, including those who may have been at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to contact police and quote file number 2023-69537.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say
Next story
Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Splatsin Chief Doug Thomas has been suspended with pay as hearings in Kelowna were held Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9, 2023, to decide the fate of his position as chief. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief suspended as hearings take place to decide his fate

An attempted child luring that took place Tuesday, May 9, 2023, near Alexis Park Elementary in Vernon has police investigating. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Attempted child luring near Vernon school prompts police investigation

KingFisher Boats welcomes welders to a May 13 career fair at the North Okanagan business. (KingFisher photo)
Welders wanted to build boats in North Okanagan

Skaha Beach in Penticton. Tempertures in the Peach City starting Sunday, May 14, will reach up to 32 C. (John Arendt - Black Press)
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Pop-up banner image