Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

A 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man from Maple Ridge are dead following a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on June 9 the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located and recovered the two bodies.

RCMP remain at the scene in an effort to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake.

READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are being assisted by RCMP marine analysts, who specialize in investigating marine collisions, to try and determine the cause of the collision. It is believed the collision took place near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

A witness said her street was lined with ambulances and fire trucks Saturday evening and search parties Sunday.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said an investigation into how the accident was caused is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the boats prior to the collision, or anyone who may have security cameras or other video recording devices that overlook the lake are asked to call 250-495-7236.

