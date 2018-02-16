Police investigate park stabbing

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating an early morning stabbing Friday on the northwest side of Vernon’s Polson Park. (Morning Star photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a reported stabbing in Polson Park.

Officers responded just after 6:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing on the northwest side of the park.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from what appeared to be a single stab wound to the chest,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The victim was transported to the nearest medical facility where he is in stable condition.”

Brett said a male suspect fled on a bike and has not been located.

The suspect and victim are believed to be known to one another.

“This is not a random attack,” said Brett. “Forensic investigators are currently on-scene and residents are asked to stay clear of the northwest side of the park to allow RCMP officers to conduct their investigation.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.