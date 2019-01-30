Police investigating armed robbery of Shuswap liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at the liquor store in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports a slender Caucasian man entered the store holding what appeared to be a long gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The cash was placed in a blue canvas bag and the suspect fled the area on a BMX-type bicycle south across the highway.

The suspect appeared to be in his late thirties and was six-feet tall or more, with a short, dark beard, according to witness statements.

The suspect was wearing gardening gloves, a black face mask, a blonde wig and a black hoodie during the robbery.

Anyone who may have seen this man, or a man with a blue canvas bag on a BMX bicycle, is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This was the second armed robbery reported in the past five days. On the morning of Friday, Jan. 25, a man entered a downtown Salmon Arm music store, took out a firearm and asked for the money in the cash register. After receiving the money, he fled. The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’7”and in his twenties.

He had short hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with dark sunglasses and a dark hat.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the suspect downtown to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

