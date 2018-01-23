Police investigating early evening robbery in Vernon

Suspect allegedly produced a knife and bound the employee’s hands and feet with packing tape

  • Jan. 23, 2018 12:41 p.m.
  • News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred in the early evening hours on Jan. 22 at a local Vernon business.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday night, the Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at the Sleep Country Canada, located in the 2400 block of 58th Ave.

According to Cst. Kelly Brett, a lone employee was on site when a suspect male entered the store to make enquiries about cheap mattresses. After asking numerous questions,

the suspect then allegedly produced and knife, demanding the employee to get behind the counter and on the ground. The employee then had his hands and feet bound with clear packing tape by the suspect male.

Brett said fortunately there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery, and the victim sustained no injuries from being bound. The suspect fled on foot with an un-disclosed amount of cash and once the suspect fled, the employee broke free from the restraints and was able to call police.

RCMP set up containment of the area and the Vernon RCMP Police Service Dog was called to the scene to assist with a search for the suspect, who was not located.

The suspect male is described a Caucasian male, with a blemished completion, short dark hair, in his late 30’s to early 40’s, standing approximately 5’10 tall with a slim build. The male was wearing a white jacket with orange stripes with the words Ski Doo and Free Style on the right arm, a small black beanie style toque, black sneakers and carrying a black back pack with red writing on it.

The knife used in the robbery is described as a hunting knife with a 4 – 5 inch blade with a green handle and a crescent moon shape carved out of the tip.

Investigators are asking businesses in the area to review any surveillance footage which may have captured the suspect as he arrived and departed after committing the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

UPDATE: Snowfall warnings for mountain passes
Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

