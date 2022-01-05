Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a report of a sudden death downtown. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Police investigating sudden death in downtown Vernon

The intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Ave is closed to foot and vehicle traffic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was found in downtown Vernon early Wednesday morning, (Jan. 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said frontline officers responded to a report of sudden death in the 3300-block of 32nd Ave around 2 am.

The intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon is closed to foot and vehicle traffic and we are asking the public to avoid the area and choose alternate routes for travel at this time. The area is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers continue with their investigation.

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.

