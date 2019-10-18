Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Airport Inn in Lake Country that took place early Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the blaze started about 2 a.m. in one of the unoccupied wings of the building.

“Just looking at the scene we deem it highly unlikely that it was accidental at this point,” said Fire Chief Steve Windsor.

“Police are maintaining security on the site and it is considered suspicious.”

He said 24 firefighters responded to the call and knocked it down about 30 minutes later. There were no reports of any injuries.

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents have four more days to get out

“It was confined to a unit in one of the wings and we had some damage to a couple of the adjoining units,” said Windsor.

“That wing is not being used currently so that wing was empty of people.”

The District of Lake Country recently shut down the Airport Inn and are in the process of evicting its remaining tenants due to safety violations and the lack of an occupancy permit.

Despite the legal order, Windsor said there are still several people living on the property.

“There’s work to rehouse them off the property currently going on and find them new places to go, but none of them were involved in this situation or their unit,” said Windsor.

He decline to speculate about the cause of the fire, but said the RCMP arson investigators will be on scene tomorrow to investigate.

“There’s quite a bit of damage, but a lot of those units are unoccupied because they really haven’t been used in a lot of years.”

RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith said police have secured the property.

“Although this investigation is in it’s early stages, the circumstances surrounding the fire are being considered suspicious in nature.”

James White, who still lives at the property with his wife, said the fire was deliberately set.

“There are nine people here that could have been seriously hurt by this action,” said White in an email.

“It is unjust and unfair what the city is doing by taking over his property and forcing people out of there homes. Now there will be nine more homeless people on the streets, who knows maybe we can be in someone’s backyard, its gonna be a long and cold winter. I can not believe I’m Canada anymore.”

In early October the district said the Lake Country Health Planning Society was working diligently to find appropriate housing options for the remaining residents.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle
Next story
Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP welcomes new media relations officer

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy will serve in number of community volunteer organizations

Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault

Kyle Frances Larue allegedly assaulted RCMP with bear spray, meat cleaver

North Okanagan district offers tips for waste reduction

The district is emailing tips during Waste Reduction Week, Oct. 21-27

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

The event is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association on Nov. 2

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Sicamous history in pictures

Sicamous history in pictures: Giant gourd

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

Most Read