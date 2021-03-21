Police investigation closes Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Police have cordoned off a parking lot near Elk Road

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Highway 97 between Butt Road and Grizzly Road is closed Sunday morning as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Photos sent to the West K News show police have cordoned off a parking lot at a strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road.

It is unknown at this time how long the road closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

The road has been closed since around 7 a.m. and a detour is available via Old Okanagan Highway.

REMINDER- CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Police incident at Elk Rd in #Kelowna has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Detour available.

More info: https://t.co/qFBRL7meBS…#PeachlandBC #LakeCountryBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 21, 2021

Details regarding the nature of the investigation will be released at a later time.

Mounties are also investigating an early morning shooting in Rutland that seriously injured one woman.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Shots fired at police in Penticton on Saturday

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.