Police keep eye on motorbike gang in Kelowna for poker run

The Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club Poker Run was to have taken place on July 11

Officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) were in Kelowna over the weekend to keep an eye on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club Poker Run.

More than 100 outlaw motorcycle gang members and their supporters were to have been in the Okanagan on July 11.

According to CFSEU-BC, a poker run is an event, often organized by outlaw motorcycle gangs, where participants can set a number of checkpoints – often bars or pubs- and draw a playing card at each stop.

The objective is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. Profits from the poker run go to support outlaw motorcycle gangs, stated CFSEU-BC.

Officers with CFSEU-BC worked with Kelowna RCMP over the weekend to keep the public safe while the riders travelled through the area.

Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team, Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services, Central Okanagan Traffic Services, Midway RCMP, RCMP BC Highway Patrol – Police Dog Services and the BC Conservation Service patrolled the Okanagan over the weekend.

According to Const. Solana Pare, traffic stops were conducted and a variety of violation tickets were issued to ensure safe roadways.

“The run itself went without incident,” she said.

