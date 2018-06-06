An explosion and fire on Rossland Ave. last month has been deemed suspicious by investigators. Times file photo

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Investigators are calling the explosion and fire at a residence on Rossland Ave. last month “suspicious.”

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Darren Oelke of the Trail and Greater District Detachment said police executed a search warrant at the location on Friday.

He added the search saw numerous pieces of evidence seized.

“Investigators have deemed the explosion and fire to be suspicious in nature,” he said in the press release.

The fire and explosion occurred on May 25 at 459 Rossland Ave.

A 42-year-old male resident was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with significant injuries sustained in the fire. He was subsequently transported to intensive care in a Vancouver hospital, Oelke told the Times.

He could not provide any further update on the man’s condition.

A female resident was also home at the time but not injured.

The fire also resulted in the evacuation of several residences in the area.

Police are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence
Next story
Crash causes delays on Coquihalla

Just Posted

No horses or dogs off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council passed a bylaw amendment last night

Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon

Craftsman Collision title sponsor of July 1 event for third straight year

Armstrong boil water notice removed

Water quality now considered good

North Okanagan municipalities back water stewardship

Vernon Yacht Club hosts open house on subject Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.

UPDATED: Foerster gets life with no parole for 17 years in Van Diest murder

Van Diest family hopes for peace to come

Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room and reduce wait time

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Bulky item dumping dates announced

North Westside Road residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

Crash causes delays on Coquihalla

A lane closure is in effect near Coldwater Road on Highway 5

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Most Read