Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Police are looking for witnesses in a frightening road rage incident where an 85-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the head in the Cowichan Valley.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the attack happened shortly after 12 p.m., when the man, a local resident from Crofton, was driving in a red car along Herd Road toward Duncan. Police say he was tailgated and then passed by a man in a silver Dodge truck whose driver seemed unhappy with how slowly he was driving.

The truck pulled over in the 2500 block of Herd Road and the man pulled over behind him.

After a short conversation between the two men, the truck driver smashed the driver’s side window of the red car and then punched the elderly man repeatedly in the face and head.

The unknown man then smashed the passenger side window and took off in his truck. The senior was taken to Cowichan District Hospital for treatment.

The truck is described as a silver third-generation Dodge Ram extended cab short box, with a white canopy with tinted side glass and a tinted rear glass. It has black or darker aftermarket rims and the rear bumper had an accent along the length of the top.

Police are urging the unknown driver of this truck to come forward.

“This elderly man did not deserve to be treated this way,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch.

Mounties are looking to speak to anyone with a dashcam who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and refer to police file number 2019-18034.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.

