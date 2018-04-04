Police nab robbery suspect

Suspected taxi robber leads cop on foot chase through yards and creek before being apprehended

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were led on a foot pursuit after a man allegedly robbed a taxi driver at knife point.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, RCMP received a report that a cab driver had just been robbed, after a male produced a knife and demanded cash in the 2100 block of 32nd Street. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After the 911 call was received, RCMP members quickly flooded the area and located the suspect in question, however not before a foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect attempted to evade officers by running through residential yards and through Vernon Creek with the chase ending on 25th Avenue near the Sterling Business Centre.

The man was arrested without incident. The driver was not physically injured.

“Our members did a great job at responding and apprehending the suspect, who they believed was armed with a knife, within minutes,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The male is well known to police and is currently facing criminal charges on other unrelated matters.”

A 20-year-old Vernon man has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. He is facing possible charges of robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with a recognizance order in relation to this incident.

No further information will be released.