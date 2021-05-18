The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Contributed)

Police offer no updates into two brothers found dead in Penticton last week

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a couple walking in Naramata on May 10

There are no updates from police since the bodies of two Kamloops brothers were discovered off a forest service road in Naramata May 10.

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking near a remote section of the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road on Monday morning, May 10.

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit immediately took steps to secure the location and with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section examined the scene. An autopsy took place Friday but police are yet to say how the brothers were killed.

READ MORE: Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

“Updates will be provided as they become available. I have no updates at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey on Monday.

There is also no updates on whether or not the two men seen going through the orchards were connected to the deaths or not. The police asked for the pair to come forward but it’s not known if they had.

It was the Fryer brother’s dad who took to social media to say that his sons had been killed. It wasn’t police who released the identity of the young men.

Dawn March, the brothers’ stepmother, told Kamloops This Week by email: “Carlo and Erick Fryer were beloved family members. Erick was kind, generous, athletic and the first person to help his family and friends. He was the big brother that all his siblings wanted to hang out with. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend. Carlo was sweet, gentle and an all-star ball player. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and solid friend.

“Our family is devastated by this tragic loss and wants the boys to be remembered as the happy and amazing family members that they were.”

A GoFundMe page had been created to raise money for the family left behind by Carlo Fryer that includes his young daughter. As of Tuesday over $14,000 has been raised.

“If you knew Carlo, he was all about his little girl. I know everyone in the community, and especially our ball community, we aren’t just people who play, we are all family,” said Dawn Edwards who started the GoFundMe page.

Social media posts have noted the brothers’ deep connection to, and love of, the local slo-pitch community.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

– With files from Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Police working to identify the two bodies found in Naramata

