Photo: Barry Gerding. Police on scene of a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Police officer involved in collision with semi-truck in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A suburban SUV collided with a semi-truck Monday evening on Highway 33.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. near Loseth Road in Black Mountain.

Highway 33 was closed in the eastbound lanes while emergency crews were on scene.

According to a witness the police vehicle had its sirens on and was travelling eastbound Highway 33 when the semi-truck pulled in front of the officer and cut the suburban off.

The semi was attempting to pull into a drive way when it was rear ended by the police SUV.

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She told the Capital News she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

A dog was reported to also be in the vehicle but was quickly extracted without injuries.

READ MORE: Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

READ MORE: Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna court hears, 2012 murder victim had a history of violence

Just Posted

Trio of exhibitions comes to Vernon’s Headbones Gallery

June 15 is the opening

Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

Special program gives free bike rides to seniors and less able-bodied persons

Vernon businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Vernon

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Kelowna court hears, 2012 murder victim had a history of violence

Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational

Police officer involved in collision with semi-truck in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

South Okanagan police faced two risky situations related to vehicle thefts last Thursday

One man faces three charges related to alleged vehicle theft

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Most Read