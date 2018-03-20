A demonstrator at a work site of Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals. (The Canadian Press)

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Three police officers were hurt while making arrests Monday evening at demonstrations against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby.

One officer suffered a head injury after being kicked, another suffered a knee injury, and a third hurt a hand.

The four arrests between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. were in addition to 15 made earlier in the day.

At least 28 demonstrators were arrested at the site over the weekend after they zip-tied themselves to a gate.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order preventing protesters from being within five metres of two works sites at Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals.

READ MORE: Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

The injunction is indefinite, allowing the pipeline operator to continue work that was approved by the federal government to twin the existing pipeline.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats
Next story
Gas leak reported near SilverStar

Just Posted

Police seeking suspect in Vernon liquor store robbery

Suspect’s clothing is being analyzed for DNA

Gas leak reported near SilverStar

Crews on-scene of possible natural gas leak on Pinnacles Road

Former Kelowna councillor and radio talk show host Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman’ who saw the big picture when it came to Kelowna

Roots rocker coaxes beauty from the darkness

Edmonton’s Lindsey Walker brings her mellow rock tracks to Vernon’s Record City March 29

Researcher wants to change the way Canadians talk about drugs

While there are no easy answers when it comes to solving British… Continue reading

Rainy week ahead for Okanagan and Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecast rain for the next three days, starting Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Vernon teen tells tales of hitting the high seas

Hitting the high seas

Familiar faces return for writer’s fest

Some of the best return to Word on the Lake in Salmon Arm

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Most Read