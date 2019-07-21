Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

RCMP officers are investigating an area near Wright’s Beach Camp and RV Park on Skaha Lake Sunday morning.

Three police vehicles were parked in front of the entrance to the park at 5:30 a.m. sirens having been heard about an hour earlier believed to be arriving at that location.

Read More: Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

Read More: Okanagan rainbow crosswalk defaced

There were reports on social media that a woman had heard a vehicle “squeal off and a man started yelling for help.”

A portion of the Skaha Beach walking path was closed near the area and yellow police tape section off the area however the beach itself was reportedly still open to the public.

Police were unavailable for comment at the time.

Read More: Community service ordered for Princeton man who stole from firefighters

Read More: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate
Next story
Indigenous nation in Washington State seeks meeting with feds on Trans Mountain

Just Posted

UPDATED: Empty Vernon playbox re-stocked by anonymous donor

North Okanagan Optimist Club’s donated playbox at Lakeview Park had everything removed

Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced

Vandals cover colours with white paint sometime overnight Saturday

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Dragon boats help fundbreast cancer treatment at Vernon hospital

The Dragon Boat Festival at Swan Lake on July 13 raised $2,020 for VJHF

Our History In Pictures

Band entertains crowd at downtown Vernon Eaton’s in 1960

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

The second chick in an osprey nest featured on the Town of Osoyoos website has died

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

Community service ordered for Princeton man who stole from firefighters

A young man who stole food and money from the Princeton Volunteer… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Most Read