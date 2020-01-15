Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey

Ambulance, fire, and police on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue.

Traffic is piling up and passing through slowly while officers redirect traffic. Injuries of those involved are not known.

More updates to come.

BREAKING: Two vehicle accident at Spall and Harvey causing traffic to back up. Police, EMS and fire all on scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/nxh8WcoHyB — Paul Clarke (@PauljClarke_) January 15, 2020

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail Run to be bigger and better with new location

ALSO READ: Okanagan bear “on a walkabout,” expected to return home

Natalia Cuevas Huaico