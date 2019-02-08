Police have confirmed that one man is in custody after a suspected shooting left one dead Friday, Feb. 8. (Martha Wickett/Black Press)

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal suspected shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Update: 9:09 a.m.

A man is in custody after a suspected shooting that left one dead Friday morning.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating multiple scenes resulting from what police believe to be a break and enter that turned violent.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress at a residential home located in the 9800-block of Park Lane, Lavington at about 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8. It was reported there were possible shots fired resulting in one occupant of the home sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately a half hour after the break and enter incident, RCMP officers were called to an address located in the 4800-block of 27th St, Vernon in regards to one male who was has sustained an apparent gunshot injury. This man has since died as a result of these injuries.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The investigation remains in its early stages, as police continue to examine the scenes for physical evidence and canvass the areas for witnesses.”

The RCMP can confirm that one man is in custody.

No further information for release at this time.

Original

Guests at the Village Green Hotel woke up to a heavy police presence Friday morning.

A Black Press reporter on the scene said that several police vehicles are in the parking lot including what appears to be an emergency response team.

There is currently no word the circumstances, but police have been at the hotel since about 7 a.m. Friday, Feb.8.

“We’re working on getting (the public) the details,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.





