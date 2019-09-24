Police presence in downtown Vernon does more than deter crime

RCMP downtown duo establish relationships with wraparound services

Const. Mark MacAulay and Const. Ryan Carey are the heart of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit (DEU).

The RCMP duo serves the downtown core and other vulnerable crime areas within the community. Often seen on foot, bike or in a fully marked cop car, the two provide a visible presence in the downtown area through proactive enforcement and targeted patrols.

The DEU is also responsible for establishing working relationships with partner agencies who deal with issues specific to downtown and those who may be involved. The DEU works closely alongside with the City of Vernon Bylaw Enforcement, the Upper Room Mission, Interior Health and Canadian Mental Health Association.

Const. MacAulay hails from Cape Breton, N.S., and has been with the force for 16 years—four of which were served in Vernon. Const. Carey comes from outside London, Ont., and has been serving the Vernon community for just about four years.

