Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

One man was taken to hospital following a violent home invasion Friday in North Kamloops, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100-block of Yew Street at about 8:30 p.m. after four men forced their way into the house using bear spray and a baton, RCMP Staff Sgt. Michael Grondin said in a press release.

“One male victim suffered non-lie-threatening injuries requiring transport to a local medical facility,” he said.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent criminal activity dating back to January.

Grondin asked anyone with information about the home invasion to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

