Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 71-year-old man was found on a rural road outside of Lillooet Saturday afternoon.

Lillooet RCMP said they received a report of a kidnapping and suspicious death on Highline Road, just outside of a rural community 25 kilometres west of the district municipality.

According to police, the death appears to be isolated incident and the public is not believed to be at risk.

The RCMP’s forensics identification services team is assisting in the investigation.

