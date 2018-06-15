Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

RCMP say one man has been taken into custody in Powell River after police discovered a body just south of the city.

In a statement, police said officers received reports of a vehicle in the ditch on a forestry service road at about 3:30 p.m. on June 13.

There, they found a woman’s body located nearby.

Police say that foul play is suspected and that this is an isolated incident. A 19-year-old was arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park
Next story
Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reader told ‘all stations out’ as they tried to fuel up in Lake Country Friday morning

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Goodwin booked for North Okanagan Hoops and Hustle

Basketball camp enters 33rd season at Fulton Secondary

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Carnival extends age limit for queens program

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Queen Silver Star Excellence Program open until June 22 for young women 15-19

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

No place like home

Community at the heart of The Morning Star

Most Read