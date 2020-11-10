Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

Police were able to halt a speeding vehicle using a spike belt near Revelstoke after it began fleeing from police in the Shuswap.

According to a statement from the RCMP, a member of the public contacted the Chase RCMP detachment shortly after midnight on Nov. 9 to report a new Ford F-350 pickup truck which they said was being driven erratically and was unable to maintain its lane.

At 12:42 a.m., a Salmon Arm RCMP officer spotted the truck and tried to do a traffic stop near Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road’s intersection with Highway 1. The pickup failed to stop and continued east on the highway at a high speed.

“Taking a number of factors into consideration, and with the support of a front line officer from Sicamous RCMP, police attempted once again to perform a traffic stop with the truck,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

“A tire deflation device was successfully deployed after the suspect refused to stop for our officers yet again. The spike belt punctured one of the wheels of the vehicle which eventually came to a stop east of the city.”

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was a 28-year-old woman from Red Deer, Alberta. She was taken into police custody without incident once the vehicle had been disabled.

The RCMP’s investigation determined the woman was bound by a release condition which ordered that she not be behind the wheel of a vehicle without its owner present. She faces potential charges under the Criminal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken with the police is asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.



