Police recover $12,700 in stolen pet food from North Shuswap property

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Stolen vehicles, illegal firearms and now stolen pet food.

On Friday, July 12, Chase RCMP executed a third search warrant at a rural property located in the 4000 block of Leopold Road near Scotch Creek. In the process, investigating officers recovered $12,700 worth of stolen dog food.

Police executed two search warrants at the same property on June 21, and seized $300,000 in stolen property, including several vehicles, as well as a cache of illegal firearms.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater says during the June 21 search, “police noted a suspiciously large amount of Acana and Orijen brand dog and cat food on the property.” In the following days, investigating officers determined the pet food was related to a theft reported to Delta Police Department in April 2019.

“Hundreds of bags of dog and cat food were recovered during the search with a total value of $12,700,” said Linklater.

Four people were detained during the June 21 search and later released.

Linklater says no charges have been laid yet in this matter and police continue to investigate.

“A report to BC Prosecution Services will be submitted for consideration of applicable charges,” said Linklater.

Among the firearms seized from the property were a Norinco Mak-90 fully automatic rifle, a Sterling Mark 4 Sub Machine gun, a Smith & Wesson revolver with a ground off serial number and a drum magazine, and a firearm fitted within a small suitcase. A mechanism was fashioned so a person holding the suitcase handle could activate a lever that would pull the trigger shooting the firearm.

Vehicles recovered from the property include:

• A Woodmizer portable saw mill reported stolen to the Salmon Arm RCMP in September of 2018

• A 2017 Cargomate trailer reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in January of 2018

• A John Deere 3720 tractor with front end loader reported stolen to the Salmon Arm Detachment in May of 2011

• A 2000 Honda motorcycle reported stolen to the North Okanagan RCMP on June 16th, 2019

• A 2006 Dodge 1500 reported stolen to the Prince George RCMP on June 13th, 2019

• A 2015 Suzuki motorcycle reported stolen to the Abbotsford Police Department in November of 2017

• A 2008 Yamaha dirt bike reported stolen to the North Vancouver RCMP in November of 2017

• A 2014 KTM dirt bike reported stolen to the North Okanagan RCMP in June of 2018

• A 2007 Keystone Fifth Wheel camping trailer reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in September of 2015

• An Arctic Cat all terrain side-by-side vehicle reported stolen to the Surrey RCMP in November of 2018

• A 2006 Gear toy hauler travel trailer reported stolen to the Ridge Meadows RCMP in February of 2019

• A Caterpillar loader with backhoe reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in January of 2017

• A John Deere Gator utility vehicle reported stolen to the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP in May of 2018

• A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in June of 2017

