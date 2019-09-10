Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

The body of 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann who died following a collision between two speedboats on Sept. 1 was recovered by the RCMP on Monday, Sept. 9.
Hartmann had been missing since a pair of speedboats collided while travelling in tandem down Shuswap Lake after dark on Sept. 1.
According to a press release, the Salmon Arm RCMP were assisted in their search by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT). The release states the URT located and recovered Hartmann’s body and worked closely with the BC Coroners Service to verify its identity.
“The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate the man’s death to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the release states.
A 25-year-old woman was injured in the crash but was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital.
