Vancouver police release these images of a male suspect in a violent sexual attack on a woman in East Vancouver on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The man is described as Asian, about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals. (Vancouver Police handout)

Police release photos of suspect in daytime sex assault at Vancouver woman’s home

A young woman, in hers 20s, was followed home by the man, before he violently attacked her inside

Police have released images of a male suspect they believe may have sexually assaulted a young woman in her own East Vancouver home earlier this week.

“This investigation is a high priority for us and we want to identify this individual as soon as possible,” Cst. Steve Addison said in a statememt Saturday.

The attack happened around noon on Thursday, when a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street by an unknown man who first struck a conversation with her while waiting for the bus.

The man, described as Asian and in his 40s, with short black hair and an average build, assaulted the woman inside her home before leaving the scene. The woman was able to call 911 after he left.

Addison said that investigators have since received a number of tips from the public, but none that have led to them identifying the attacker.

“We’re confident someone out there knows this man, or has seen him in the neighbourhood,” said Addison. “If you know him, please don’t hesitate. Call us right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers. Anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately.

