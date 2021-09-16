File photo

File photo

Police release name of murder victim near Merritt

The body of Dennis Michael Walters was discovered Tuesday near Nicola Lake

Police are investigating a Merritt area death as a homicide, and have identified the victim as Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt.

RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the case and is seeking the public’s help.

Related: RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

“We are releasing Dennis’ identity in order to help move the investigation forward,” stated Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.” We are hopeful that in doing so, we can help timeline the events leading up to his death. We are asking anyone who has knowledge of Dennis’ whereabouts on Monday Sept. 13 until the discovery of his body on Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, or has any other information which may assist in the investigation, to call us.”

Police were called to a rural area near Nicola Lake at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, where Walters’ body was discovered and his death deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ death is asked contact the SEC MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

Related: Police believe missing Merritt cowboy was the victim of homicide

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend
Next story
B.C. Lions join tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Fully vaccinated fans will be welcomed back to Nonis Field this weekend as women’s and men’s soccer hosts Thompson Rivers on Saturday and Sunday. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)
UBC Okanagan Heat welcoming fans back this weekend

The District of Sicamous is helping with spring cleaning by collecting yard waste and scrap metal in early May. (Pixabay photo)
Dump Runz rids Vernon neighbourhood of flammable materials after wildfire season

Vernon residents line up outside Kal Tire Place Monday morning to place their advanced vote ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. Waits of up to two hours were reported over the weekend at advance polling stations. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)
Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster