Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

A man linked to an abandoned kitten was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, jeans and white shoes and was noticebly hunched over (File contributed/VicPD)

The Victoria Police released footage Wednesday of a person of interest in relation to a kitten dumped in a trashcan at Hillside Mall.

On June 4 a mall staff member found a kitten that had been shoved into a shaving kit and tossed into a trash bin.

The kitten was taken for treatment at a local vet, and methamphetamine was found in its system.

VicPD became involved in the case on June 6, and since then have processed security camera footage in the area.

Police have determined a person of interest who was captured on cameras walking past Sport Check. The man was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, jeans and white shoes and was noticeably hunched over as he walked.

He was also associated with a 2010 dark grey vehicle, possibly a 2010 Ford Escape.

The man was also associated to a dark grey vehicle. Possibly a 2010 Ford Escape (File contributed/VicPD)

Police are hoping to speak with this man for more information. Anyone with more information is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 250-995-7654.

