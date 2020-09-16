Police respond to sudden death in downtown Vernon

No criminality is suspected in the death discovered on the corner of 30th Ave. and 30th St.

A downtown Vernon corner was blocked by police tape following the discovery of a body Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Sept. 16, officers with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to the sudden death in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue, in front of Dorian’s Greek Taverna.

A body could be seen covered by a blanket on a bench as police cordoned off the area, a witness who lives in the area told the Morning Star.

“No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.”

READ MORE: ‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

READ MORE: 63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP