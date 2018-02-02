Police return to neighbourhood of shooting

Three police vehicles and officers in same Vernon block as Jan. 6 incident

RCMP are back on the same block as a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Jan. 6 (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

RCMP have returned to a Vernon neighbourhood where a shooting took place in January.

Three police vehicles could be seen on the street by a house in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue Friday afternoon.

No word yet as to why police are there.

On Tuesday, police issued a release saying they were still investigating the shooting that took place at a residence on that block on Saturday, Jan. 6.

A 49-year-old woman was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said she was recovering and had been released from hospital.

The investigation into the shooting continued and, on Jan. 11, a residence on Okanagan Indian Band land, on Willow Shore Crescent, was searched after a warrant was executed. Police said further details in regards to the search are not being released at this time.

No charges have been laid in the matter.

More to come…



