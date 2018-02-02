RCMP are back on the same block as a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Jan. 6 (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Police return to neighbourhood of shooting

Three police vehicles and officers in same Vernon block as Jan. 6 incident

  • Feb. 2, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

RCMP have returned to a Vernon neighbourhood where a shooting took place in January.

Three police vehicles could be seen on the street by a house in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue Friday afternoon.

No word yet as to why police are there.

On Tuesday, police issued a release saying they were still investigating the shooting that took place at a residence on that block on Saturday, Jan. 6.

RELATED: Police continue to investigate Vernon shooting

A 49-year-old woman was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said she was recovering and had been released from hospital.

The investigation into the shooting continued and, on Jan. 11, a residence on Okanagan Indian Band land, on Willow Shore Crescent, was searched after a warrant was executed. Police said further details in regards to the search are not being released at this time.

No charges have been laid in the matter.

More to come…


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
