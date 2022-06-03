An example of a black-figure panel amphora from the last quarter 6th century B.C. seen in the Dallas Museum of Art. (Wikimedia Commons)

An example of a black-figure panel amphora from the last quarter 6th century B.C. seen in the Dallas Museum of Art. (Wikimedia Commons)

Police say man smashes ancient museum artifacts worth millions in Dallas

A 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. were among the items destroyed

A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said.

Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, which is punishable by five years to life in prison. He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. Jail records list no attorney for Hernandez.

According to police, Hernandez used a metal chair to break into the museum about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and began a destructive rampage.

He broke into a display case and smashed a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. Police say those two items alone were worth about $5 million. Also smashed were a bowl from 6th century B.C., worth about $100,000, and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle valued at about $10,000.

Building security rushed to apprehend Hernandez, who was unarmed, police said. It was not immediately known what prompted the incident.

The attack came three days after a man disguised as an elderly woman threw cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris. The assault left a creamy white smear on the glass, but the Mona Lisa was not damaged.

RELATED: Man in wig and wheelchair throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Museum

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Vernon awards sustainability

Just Posted

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon, regional residents urged to prepare for flood potential

Vernon Fire Rescue
Wildfire sparked in Vernon ravine