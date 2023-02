Selina Peters, 32, was last seen on Jan. 4

Police in Vernon are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Selina Peters, 32, was last seen in Vernon Jan. 4.

Peters is described as standing 5’2” tall and weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair that may be dyed and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Selina Peters is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

