The sailboat was found covered in ice against a lakeshore retaining wall in the 800 block of Manhattan Drive. (Contributed)

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Another boat has been found stranded in icy Okanagan Lake waters.

Just one week after a boat was found frozen in place on the lake south of Summerland, Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of another vessel that found its way to a lakeshore retaining wall near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive.

Investigators have so far been unsuccessful in locating the icy white sailboat’s owner and have not found any related lost or stolen property reports. To claim the boat, the owner will have to provide proof of ownership, a serial number and details surrounding the boat’s disappearance.

If this looks like it may be your boat, you are asked to contact the Kelowna at 250-762-3300 and provide file number 2020-2229.

READ MORE: Whose boat is this boat on Okanagan Lake?

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry
Next story
Ted Hughes, B.C.’s first conflict watchdog, dies at 92

Just Posted

Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

January isn’t even over yet, and Vernon has already recorded one of… Continue reading

City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake

MacKay Reservoir nears capacity; city to reflow water into lake near Kin Beach

Visit Russia, Japan with Vernon’s Grannies in Travelogue series

The 10th season of Travelogue presentations is underway with two more to go

Suspect arrested in brazen Vernon armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

Revelstoke Railway Museum now home to an authentic Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar

Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

$11.5M in funding means École Entre-lacs now independently owned and operated

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

Invisible Footprints in Time follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Most Read