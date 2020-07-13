Police search for suspect in assault on woman in downtown Kelowna

Kelowna police received a report a woman had been assaulted by an unknown man on July 12

RCMP is investigating an early-morning assault on a woman who was downtown Kelowna, Sunday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., July 12, police received a report a woman had been assaulted by an unknown man in the 1300-block of Ellis St. The woman managed to free herself and run away.

Nearby witnesses assisted the woman and called 911.

Officers arrived on scene and flooded the area, conducting extensive patrols; however, the suspect was not located. Now the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team (GIST) has taken over the investigation.

According to Cst. Solana Paré forensic specialists were called the scene of the attack, and investigators have canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP credit the woman for her strong will, as she managed to free and defend herself,” said Const. Paré. “RCMP victim services are providing support to the victim while our investigators continue to investigate the incident and whether it was a random or targeted attack.”

The suspect is described as an Asian man, in his 20’s, of slim build, black styled hair, wearing a beige “Burberry” plaid shirt, jeans, white running shoes and glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

