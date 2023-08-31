Police search for woman missing from Vernon

A woman missing from Vernon hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amy Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe, 31, was last seen on August 26.
She is approxiately five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
