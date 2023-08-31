Amy Ratcliffe

Police search for woman missing from Vernon

31-year-old last seen 5 days ago

A woman missing from Vernon hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amy Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, 31, was last seen on August 26.

She is approxiately five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores
Next story
Nanaimo woman wakes up to find drunken stranger passed out on her couch

Just Posted

Vernon saw 513 calls for overdose and drug poisoning in 2022, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Talking circle, film mark Overdose Awareness Day in North Okanagan

Amy Ratcliffe
Police search for woman missing from Vernon

(NexusBC photo)
Free workshop helps senior Vernon drivers stay behind the wheel

Spallumcheen’s Caedon Bellmann, playing goal in 2022-23 for the Northumberland Stars of Ontario’s Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, will being his professional career in Sweden. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen goalie studying Swedish