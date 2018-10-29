Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A Kamloops man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night.
The man was discovered standing on the side of the road, about 6: 30 p.m., by a police officer who was on her way to another call.
According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the man said he had been attacked and had a serious stab wound.
Police cordoned off the area of the 1600 block of Valleyview Drive to search for a suspect.
The man’s vehicle found by police parked at a nearby residence.
At this time, the residence is being secured by police until a search warrant has been issued.
The investigation is ongoing.
