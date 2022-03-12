Police are searching for missing Vernon resident Glen Todd Bennett, who was last seen in Vernon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police are searching for missing Vernon resident Glen Todd Bennett, who was last seen in Vernon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police searching for missing Vernon man

Glen Todd Bennett was last seen in Vernon Wednesday, March 9

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help as they search for missing Vernon resident Glen Todd Bennett.

Bennett was last seen in Vernon Wednesday, March 9, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Glen Bennett is described as being 50 years old, 6’1” and weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Glen Bennett is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Thieves target vehicle gas tanks in Kamloops as petrol prices soar

READ MORE: Victim in dirt biker’s sudden death on Vancouver Island was shot, according to family

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing person

Previous story
Kamloops woman sues after surgery done on wrong ankle at Vernon hospital
Next story
Splatsin election result appealed

Just Posted

Police are searching for missing Vernon resident Glen Todd Bennett, who was last seen in Vernon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Police searching for missing Vernon man

Homemade t-shirts are held up before the Ukraine convoy heads to Vernon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Ukraine convoy makes way from Kelowna to Vernon Saturday afternoon

More people are turning to controlled substances in Lake Country as a result of stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)
COVID anxiety, isolation contributing to substance use spike in Lake Country

The Prince George Spruce Kings defeated the Vernon Vipers 5-1 in B.C. Hockey LEague action Friday, March 11, 2022. (Chuck Chin photo)
Prince George snaps seven game slide with 5-1 win over Vernon Vipers