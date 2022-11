Michael Grant Norbeck was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 6

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Michael Grant Norbeck was last seen in Vernon on the morning of Nov. 6.

Norbeck, 23, is described as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Norbeck is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

